“Hope Of Alabama” Announced As The Official Theme Song Of The 2022 World Games

BIRMINGHAM, AL (CelebrityAccess) — A group of veteran recording artists partnered with The World Games Youth Choir & Adult Choirs to reveal “Hope Of Alabama” as the official theme song of the upcoming games.

Produced by World Games Artistic Director Dr. Henry Panion III and penned by Alabama’s Randy Owen, his daughter Allison Owen, and Panion, “Hope of Alabama” features the talents of Randy Ownes, the Blind Boys of Alabama, Bo Bice, Chuck Leavell, Jamey Johnson, Pastor Mike Jr., Ruben Studdard, Martha Reeves, Sara Evans, Taylor Hicks, Worth The Wait and Young Bleu.

The World Games 2022 will kick off on July 7th at Protective Stadium with Unlocking The Magic: Celebrating The Power of The One as part of an evening that includes sports and highlights Birmingham’s history.

Presented by Alabama Power, the games’ opening event will feature live entertainment, special effects, as well as a parade of athletes representing more than 100 nations around the world.

Additionally, spoken word artist, musician, educator, and Birmingham native, Sharrif Simmons will deliver a new poem to the audience to commemorate the launch of the event.

The games will conclude on July 17th with a grand finale of The World Games 2022 – One World-One People: Celebrating Legacy, Achievement & Unity. Presented by Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, the final presentation will include the ceremonial passing of The World Games flag to representatives of the 2025 host city: Chengdu, China.