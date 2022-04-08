Banks Announces North American ‘Serpentina’ Tour

(CelebrityAccess) -“Beggin for Thread” singer Banks announced the release of her latest album “Serpentina” which she will support with a new North American tour.

Banks’ “Serpentina Tour,” produced by Live Nation, will hit 25 markets across North American, including a performance at Radio City Music Hall, as well as the Bottlerock and Lollapalooza festivals.

The tour officially kicks off on May 25th at Observatory North Park in San Diego and wraps at the Van Buren in Phoenix on August 15th.

Lauren Jauregui and Cautious Clay have both been announced as special guests for the tour.

Banks recently released her latest single and music video from “Serpentina” — ‘I Still Love You’ which was written by and co-produced by Banks alongside Orlando Higginbottom and Shlohmo.

“I’ve held this song tight for over six years. It felt like a secret I wanted to keep just for myself. But I finally feel not only ready but so excited to share this with the world,” she explains. “It’s about loving someone you don’t talk to anymore. Missing the little things about them. Even the things you thought you hate. I hope you feel like you are sitting next to me when you listen. And I hope it’s as special to those who hear it as it is to me.”