This is Tomorrow Festival Canceled For 2022

NEWCASTLE, UK (CelebrityAccess) — The team behind the This is Tomorrow festival pulled the plug on the event for 2022, citing the ongoing economic crisis and an “oversaturated” festival market.
According to organizers, the event will return in 2023 and has already been announced for the bank holiday weekend of May 26-28.
The cancellation comes less than two months before the festival was scheduled to take place at Newcastle’s Exhibition Park and followed noise concerns that prompted the Newcastle City Council to impose new restrictions on events in the space.
According to event organizers, those new noise restrictions presented a challenge but weren’t the reason for the events cancellation.
In a statement published on the festival’s website, event organizers said:
We are sorry to tell you that we have taken a business decision to not run This Is Tomorrow festival this year.
It’s disappointing we know, but we can promise you a seriously strong line up of acts when we come back with a bigger and better event on May 26-28 in 2023.
We appreciate your support in buying early bird tickets for this year but, with an oversaturated market and an ongoing economic crisis, 2022 is not the time for the festival to expand further and build on last year’s success.
The recent discussions and restrictions placed on the license for Exhibition Park present a challenge, but this is not the reason we are choosing to have a year off, and we are looking forward to This Is Tomorrow returning to its traditional place in the calendar during the May bank holiday weekend.
Ticketline will be in touch to offer face value refunds for those who do not wish to transfer their tickets to This Is Tomorrow 2023.