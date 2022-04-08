This is Tomorrow Festival Canceled For 2022

NEWCASTLE, UK (CelebrityAccess) — The team behind the This is Tomorrow festival pulled the plug on the event for 2022, citing the ongoing economic crisis and an “oversaturated” festival market.

According to organizers, the event will return in 2023 and has already been announced for the bank holiday weekend of May 26-28.

The cancellation comes less than two months before the festival was scheduled to take place at Newcastle’s Exhibition Park and followed noise concerns that prompted the Newcastle City Council to impose new restrictions on events in the space.

According to event organizers, those new noise restrictions presented a challenge but weren’t the reason for the events cancellation.

In a statement published on the festival’s website, event organizers said: