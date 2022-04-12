In De Goot Entertainment Announces A Round Of Promotions And A New Office In Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Artist management company In De Goot Entertainment announced plans for a major expansion in Nashville with the launch of a new regional office in Music City.

The new Nashville location expands In De Goot’s existing footprint in the region with the office joining the management company’s existing locations, which include their Gotham headquarters, as well as St. Louis, Los Angeles, and Detroit. In De Goot also has a presence internationally with their London office.

“Nashville has always been a destination for musicians. Over the past couple of years its infrastructure in the rock world has been extremely influential. We felt the time was right to extend our reach not only for us as a company but for how we can best represent our artists,” said In De Goot’s President of A&R and Artist Development Michael Iurato.

Along with the launch of the new office, In De Goot announced a raft of promotions as well.

Newly promoted staff include:

Michael Iurato – President of A&R and Artist Development

Adam Lebensfeld – President of Promotion

Alison Shepard – President of Marketing & Strategy

Gwyther Bultman – Senior VP of Artist Management

Chris Frank – VP of Promotion

Katrina Tumandao – Digital Marketing Director

Matthew Young – Director of Digital Marketing / Artist Manager

“This is an exciting time for In De Goot. We are positioned to bring the legacies of our established acts to new heights and to break emerging and exciting talent. Our recent staff promotions are well deserved, and our team has made so many important contributions to growing the company and guiding our artists to success. We look forward to an incredible upcoming year of new music and live entertainment, and this is just the beginning of elevating our entire In De Goot team,” said company President and Owner Bill McGathy in a press statement.