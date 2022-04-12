West Ham United F.C. Plans Upgrades At London Stadium

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — West Ham United Football Club announced plans for a major renovation of London Stadium ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

The planned upgrades for the London Stadium include expanded fan capacity with about 2,500 new seats being added, bringing the stadium’s gameday capacity to 62,500, making it the second largest stadium in the Premiere League, behind only Manchester United.

As part of the refurb, the stadium’s West Stand Lower Tier will be fully reconfigured to more closely align with a traditional football club stadium layout with the upper and lower tiers brought closer together to bring fans closer to the pitch.

Along with the new seating, the club will be adding a new tier of season tickets with passes for adults going for £299 – the cheapest adult Season Ticket in London in the Premier League.

“We are always listening to our supporters and working hard to improve their experience at London Stadium,” said West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady in a press statement. “In line with the fantastic feedback we’ve received from them. The expected increase in capacity will see London Stadium become one of the highest-attended grounds in the capital and indeed the country, giving an even greater number of our supporters the opportunity to watch our exciting team in action.”