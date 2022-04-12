Lisa Bergami Named VP Of Creative Sync At Kobalt

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent rights management and music publisher Kobalt announced the promotion of Lisa Bergami to the post of Vice President, Creative Synch.

Bergami, who is based in Kobalt’s New York headquarters, will oversee the synch team in New York and will continue to collaborate with Kobalt’s roster to develop advertising and brand-related licensing deals for the company’s diverse song catalog.

During her tenure at Kobalt, Lisa has landed numerous placements for various brands, including Apple, Target, Facebook, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Google, Royal Caribbean, Uber, Old Navy, Peloton, Starbucks, among others.

A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a degree in Art, Entertainment, and Media Management: Music Business, Bergami’s resume includes roles at Chicago-based music house and library, Music Dealers and at The Bicycle Music Company before joining Kobalt in 2014.

“Simply put, Lisa gets the right music in front of music supervisors and consistently gets our songs placed in high profile advertising opportunities, said Rob Christensen, Head of Global Synch & Brand Partnerships, Kobalt. “Time is precious, and opportunities move quickly. Lisa knows how to anticipate the needs of her clients to find music that fits their project and that transcends a particular era or genre.”

“Kobalt’s core values of transparency and putting the creator first align with what I believe in at the heart of what I do. I’m thrilled to continue to support songwriters alongside some of the most innovative, creative, and progressive minds in the music industry,” added Bergami.