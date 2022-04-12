J Balvin Postpones His Forthcoming ‘Jose’ Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Colombian reggaeton superstar J Balvin announced Tuesday that’s he’s postponed his upcoming ‘Jose’ tour, citing production complications due to the persistent COVID-19 pandemic.

Balvin shared the bad news with fans via social media with just a week to go before the tour was scheduled to kick off at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

“Throughout the past year, we have been working tirelessly to bring you an exciting and immersive “Jose” Tour USA experience where everyone feels welcome to the party. Covid has caused some unforeseen production challenges, and I wouldn’t be able to keep my promise of giving you the absolute best show possible. Because I believe you deserve that, I’ve made the difficult decision to reschedule the tour,” Balvin wrote.

“All the details are still being worked through with my incredible team, but we’ll be getting you the new dates within the next few weeks and honoring your tickets. I’m continuously in awe of all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you on the road where we will celebrate together and keep the good vibes rolling,” he added.

Known as the “Prince of Reggaeton” J Balvin is one of the best-selling artists in the modern history of Latin music with sales of more than 35 million records since he launched his career in 2004.

He’s touring in support of his latest studio album, 2021’s “Jose” which landed at #1 in multiple territories on the backs of singles such as “In da Getto” feat. Skrillex, and “Una Nota” with Sech.