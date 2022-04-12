The Country Music Association Announces The Lineup For CMA Fest 2022

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Country Music Association revealed the initial lineup for the return of the CMA Fest.

Set for June 9-12, the festival will feature hundreds of country music artists performing across multiple stages in downtown Nashville, including nightly headliner shows at Nissan Stadium.

“We’ve been waiting two years to host Country Music fans from coast to coast and every corner of the world,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “Now we’re two months out and the excitement is palpable! We can hardly wait to bring the Country community back together in June.”

Taking the nightly Nissan Stadium stage this year are Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson, Alan Jackson, Lady A, Parker McCollum, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band and more.

Other stages at the fest include the likes of Jimmie Allen, Jessie James, Lindsay Ell, Sister Hazel, Priscilla Block, Abby Anderson, Scotty McCreery, and Tenille Townes, among others.

All artist lineups are subject to change. Outdoor daytime stages are free and open to the public. Additional stage lineups, including nighttime concerts at Ascend Amphitheater and Fan Fair X activities inside Music City Center, will be announced in the coming weeks.

CMA Fest will once again be filmed for a national television special to air on the ABC Television Network this summer.

“CMA Fest” will be executive produced by Robert Deaton.