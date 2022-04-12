Ontario’s Festival of Small Halls Organizers Announce May Lineup

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of Ontario’s Festival of Small Halls revealed that the ‘festival’ will continue with a slate of new content and programming across Eastern Ontario throughout the month of May.

The festival, which features Canadian artists playing concerts at select small, community venues around Ontario, will include performances by artists such as Ashley MacIsaac; Basia Bulat; Chris Murphy; Great Lake Swimmers; Harrow Fair; Hawksley Workman; Jessica Pearson & The East Wind; Kaia Kater; Skydiggers. and The Redhill Valleys.

“It’s an eclectic festival, with musical mavericks, trusty veterans and some remarkable newcomers,” says Ontario Festival of Small Halls General Manager, Anna Wood. “The underlying beauty of a Small Halls show is in seeing your favorite act in a unique and intimate community setting that allows you to connect with the music and the artist.”

As the festival continues into May, organizers will continue to take necessary precautions against the ongoing menace of COVID-19 and will follow guidelines set out by provincial and local health authorities.

Who, when, and where:

Friday, May 13, 7:30 p.m. – Kaia Kater – St. John’s United Church – Brockville, Ontario

Friday, May 13, 7:30 p.m. – Great Lake Swimmers – Manotick United Church – Manotick, ON

Friday, May 13, 7:30 p.m. – Chris Murphy – St. Andrew’s United Church – Pakenham, ON

Saturday, May 14, 7:30 p.m. – Kaia Kater – Manotick United Church – Manotick, ON

Saturday, May 14, 7:30 p.m. – Great Lake Swimmers – St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church – Prescott, ON

Friday, May 20, 7:30 p.m. – Basia Bulat – Almonte Old Town Hall – Almonte, ON

Fri, May 20, 7:30 p.m. – Harrow Fair (opener, The Redhill Valleys) – St. John’s United Church – Brockville, ON

Friday, May 20, 7:30 p.m. – Great Lake Swimmers – Elgin United Church – Elgin, ON

Saturday, May 21, 7:30 p.m. – Ashley MacIsaac – Almonte Old Town Hall – Almonte, ON

Saturday, May 21, 7:30 p.m. – Basia Bulat – Joshua Bates Centre – 1 Main Street, Athens, ON

Saturday, May 21, 7:30 p.m. – Harrow Fair (opener, The Redhill Valleys) – Westmeath & District Recreation Centre – Westmeath, ON

Sunday, May 22, 3 p.m. – Ashley MacIsaac – DACA Community Centre – Dacre, ON

Friday, May 27, 7:30 p.m. – Jessica Pearson & The East Wind – Delta Old Town Hall – Delta, ON

Friday, May 27, 7:30 p.m. – Hawksley Workman – McDonald’s Corners Agricultural Hall – McDonald’s Corners, ON

Saturday, May 28, 7:30 p.m. – Hawksley Workman – Seeley’s Bay Community Hall – Seeley’s Bay, ON

Saturday, May 28, 7:30 p.m. – Skydiggers – Winchester United Church – Winchester, ON

Sunday, May 29, 3 p.m. – Skydiggers – Seeley’s Bay Community Hall – Seeley’s Bay, ON