Mark Lourie Joins Madison House Inc.

BOULDER, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Indie booking agency and management company Madison House announced the hire of veteran booking agent Mark Lourie.

Lourie joins Madison House after more than three decades at Skyline Artists, where he served as the agency’s Vice President of Contemporary.

Joining Lourie in his transition to Madison House will be his clients Caitlin Canty, Darlingside, Enter The Haggis, MarchFourth, Mick Flannery, Oshima Brothers, Perpetual Groove, Talisk, We Banjo 3, and Zoe Keating.

“Mark and I have had a close working relationship for decades. Not only do I consider him an incredibly talented agent, always looking out for his clients’ best interests, but also a dear friend with the highest level of honesty, integrity, and fairness. Three traits that are not as common as one would think and we continue to place high value on at Madison House. His unique and diverse roster has been incredibly loyal to him over his 25+ year career and fits well within our roster covering all genres of contemporary music,” said Madison House Managing Partner Adam Bauer.

“I have known Mark for a long time, however, the pandemic and our collective work together as founding members and Board of Directors members of the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) gave me an up close opportunity to see his commitment to the music community. Since I’ve moved to a Board of Director’s position at Madison House, it’s been reassuring to know the new team will continue to uphold the values and beliefs that Madison House has embodied for 26 years,” added Nadia Prescher, Madison House co-founder.

“I’m forever grateful to Bruce Houghton and all of my associates at Skyline, who gave me my start, and the unwavering support and freedom to build a roster of extraordinary artists in my own way,” continued Mark Lourie.