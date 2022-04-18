Latin Rock Legend Roberto Carlos Announces North American Tour

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Brazilian rock icon Roberto Carlos announced plans to return to the stage in North America for the first time in three years.

Carlos’s tour kicks off on April 22nd at FTX Arena in Miami, the first in a series of twelve shows that will conclude with a final concert at The Forum in Los Angeles on May 21st.

The tour will hit other major markets, including the Fox Theater in Atlanta, the Rosemont Theater in Chicago, Radio City Music Hall in New York, and Texas Trust CU Theater at Grand Prairie in Dallas.

Carlos scheduled the tour to coincide with his 81st birthday on April 19th.

“Even though my records are the ones that have carried my voice, my live performances are what makes me happiest in my career,” Carlos said. “Knowing that I will be close to my beloved audience again excites me and fills me with joy. On stage I feel more alive than anywhere else.”

With multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy wins under his belt, and more than 140 million album sales over the course of his long and storied career, Carlos is considered the Brazilian king of Latin Music.

In addition to the tour, Carlos announced plans to release two new albums this year – one in Spanish and one in Portuguese.

The full itinerary

April 22 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

April 23 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theater

April 30 – Washington DC – DAR Constitution Hall

May 1 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

May 4 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theater

May 8 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

May 12 – McAllen, TX – McAllen Performing Arts Center

May 14 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theater @Grand Prairie

May 15 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

May 18 – El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theater

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum