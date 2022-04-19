Bob Dylan Announces New Dates for his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Bob Dylan has announced the new dates and locations for the next leg of his U.S. Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour. The recently added shows are West Coast located and kicking off May 28th in Spokane, ending June 18th in San Diego.

Dylan, who began the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour in 2021 and recently wrapped up a string of dates across the south and Midwest, will reportedly continue his tour into 2024. Tickets for the upcoming shows will be available on April 22nd via Dylan’s official website.

Bob Dylan’s U.S. tour dates have been announced. The first dates go on sale starting Friday, April 22. See the https://t.co/2JlPRaopp9 On Tour page at https://t.co/IlnO4bIndr for dates and ticket information! pic.twitter.com/7dFw1rk3ez — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) April 18, 2022

The iconic singer/songwriter recently announced the publication of a new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, which includes more than 60 essays about fellow songwriters and their musical contributions. The book is set for release on November 8th.

Bob Dylan, ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ 2022 Tour

May 28 – Spokane, Washington – First Interstate Center for the Arts

May 29 – Kennewick, Washington – Toyota Center

May 31 – Portland, Oregon @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

June 1 – Seattle, Washington @ Paramount Theatre

June 2 – Seattle, Washington @ Paramount Theatre

June 5- Eugene, Oregon @ Hult Performing Arts Center

June 7 – Redding, California @ Redding Civic Auditorium

June 9 – Oakland, California @ Fox Theater

June 10 – Oakland, California @ Fox Theater

June 11 – Oakland, California @ Fox Theater

June 14- Los Angeles, California @ Pantages Theatre

June 15- Los Angeles, California @ Pantages Theatre

June 16 – Los Angeles, California @ Pantages Theatre

June 18 – San Diego, California @ San Diego Civic Theatre