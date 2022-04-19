Hootie is Hitting the Road – Darius Rucker Announces Summer Concerts With Lindsay Ell, Tenille Townes, and More

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Hootie and the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker has announced a 14-city summer tour trek. He’s bringing along a who’s who of Nashville stars – Tyler Booth, Daves Highway, Lindsay Ell, Larry Fleet, Caylee Hammack, Ryan Hurd, Jameson Rodgers, Elvie Shane, and Tenille Townes join Rucker on the road. Rucker also makes appearances at several fairs and festivals this summer.

The announcement follows Rucker’s recently concluded spring theater tour, which brought the three-time Grammy winner to venues across the country he had never previously played. Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified Learn to Live and True Believers, plus 10 No. 1 singles on Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits. Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012.

Tickets to several dates are on sale now, with tickets to most newly announced dates on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, April 22.

Rucker also recently announced the 13th annual “Darius and Friends” benefit concert for Monday, June 6, at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The popular event serves as an unofficial kickoff to the week of CMA Fest in Nashville and has raised over $2.5 million to date for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Upcoming Darius Rucker Tour Dates

June 6 Nashville, Tenn. | Ryman Auditorium (Darius and Friends)

June 9 Nashville, Tenn. | Nissan Stadium (CMA Fest)

June 18 Nashville, Tenn. | Bridgestone Arena (Brooks & Dunn Reboot Tour 2022)

June 23* Cleveland, Ohio | Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (with Tyler Booth)

June 24* Huber Heights, Ohio | Rose Music Center at The Heights (with Tyler Booth)

June 25 Interlochen, Mich. | Interlochen Center for the Arts (with Tyler Booth)

June 29 Anchorage, Alaska | Backyard Country BBQ

July 8 Cavendish, P.E.I. | Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 16*Rogers, Ark. | Walmart AMP (with Ryan Hurd & Elvie Shane)

July 21 Paso Robles, Calif. | California Mid-State Fair (with Lindsay Ell)

July 22* Phoenix, Ariz. | Arizona Federal Theatre (with Caylee Hammack)

July 28* Bend, Ore. | Hayden Homes Amphitheater (with Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

July 30 Cowichan, B.C. | Sunset Music Festival

July 31 Merritt, B.C. | Rockin’ River Music Festival

August 25 Tryon, N.C. | Night in the Country Carolinas

August 26* Wilmington, N.C. | Live Oak Bank Pavilion (with Larry Fleet & Tyler Booth)

August 27* Doswell, Va. | Meadow Event Park (with Larry Fleet & Tyler Booth)

September 2* Bridgeport, Conn. | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)

September 3* Bethel, N.Y. | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)

September 4* Gilford, N.H. | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)

September 9^ Tulsa, Okla. | Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort (with Tyler Booth)

September 10^ Camdenton, Mo. | Lake Ozarks Amphitheater (with Tyler Booth)