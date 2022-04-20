Izabela Ciszek-Podziemska Named General Manager of Warner Music South East Europe

(CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music announced that longtime senior exec Izabela Ciszek-Podziemska has been promoted to the newly created position of General Manager of Warner Music South East Europe.

In her new post, she will have oversight of Warner’s operations in Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia, reporting directly to Alfonso Perez-Soto, President of Emerging Markets, Warner Recorded Music.

Ciszek-Podziemska joined Warner Music in 2016 as Digital Business Development Manager for South East Europe. Four years later, she was promoted to Head of Business Development for South East Europe where she helped to exclusive licensing and distribution deals with several influential regional music companies.

She started her career at BMG but has held positions at rival labels such as Sony Music, where she served as Digital Director, and later Brand Manager in the VAS Team at Orange Poland where she helped strike a local partnership with Spotify.

“I’m honored to be taking on this wider role across South East Europe. Over the last few years, we’ve been building great relationships with some of the region’s most exciting and engaged music companies. We plan to keep developing our relationships, while expanding our remit even further across the region. There are so many incredible artists here and I hope to help them reach a global audience,” said Izabela Ciszek-Podziemska.

Alfonso Perez-Soto added: “Iza is a brilliant executive who has done a fantastic job growing our business in South East Europe. This new role will give her greater responsibility and the backing to go and find more great artists like Minelli. We want to partner with local experts from the region and help them develop a new generation of international superstars.”