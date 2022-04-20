Music Legend Jimmy Cliff Signs With ICM Partners

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ICM Partners announced the signing of Grammy-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Jimmy Cliff for representation across all areas of his multi-faceted career.

As part of the deal, ICM will collaborate in the marketing of the sequel to The Harder They Come, his documentary, and memoir as well as Cliff’s global touring business.

At ICM Partners, Cliff will be represented by teams led by Ron Kaplan for North and South America and Ed Sellers & Ashley Marchi for International business.

Cliff, who is known for hits such as “Wonderful World, Beautiful People,” “The Harder They Come,” and “Hakuna Matata” is, along with the late Bob Marley, one of only two Jamaican recording artists who have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

As well, he is the only living reggae artist to hold the prestigious Order of Merit, the highest honor that can be granted by the Jamaican government for achievements in the arts and sciences.

More recently, Cliff debuted a his latest single, “Human Touch,” last summer and followed it up with a music video in February. The song was written by Cliff during a tour stop in Japan while he was feeling the absence of his family and loved ones on the road.

Check out the video here: