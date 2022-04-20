Ticketmaster Launches Ticketmaster Attractions For The Exhibition Industry

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Ticketmaster, Live Nation’s ticketing division, announced the launch of Ticketmaster Attractions, a new service aimed at providing technology and services to event producers, exhibit operators, promoters and agencies in the attraction and exhibition space.

Representing one of the fastest growing segments in the live entertainment industry, attractions and exhibitions include everything from art exhibitions and holiday light attractions to permanent installations.

“We have partnered with leading promoters and agencies to power some of the most loved global experiences,” said Andrew Sider, Ticketmaster Executive Vice President of Festivals & General Admission. “Attractions are an exciting segment with a lot of growth opportunity. Ticketmaster Attractions is built to help promoters succeed. We have designed this solution to offer more than just ticketing and marketing expertise. We’re here to support our partners across every stage of the business.”

Services on offer from Ticketmaster Attractions cover every aspect of the event lifecycle, from launch strategy, operations, and analytics to timed-entry ticketing and pricing tools, the company said.

Ticketmaster will also bring their global distribution and marketing capabilities to bear, along with their global fan support system for resolving customer issues.

“Partnering on Immersive Van Gogh and our other exhibits has helped us grow at a staggering pace over the past two years,” said Jonathan Holmes, Director of Sales & Ticketing, Lighthouse Immersive. “The journey has not been easy and Ticketmaster has helped us every step of the way. It’s truly a pleasure to work with their team.”