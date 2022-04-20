   JOIN LOGIN

Some Artists See A Post-Coachella Streaming Bump
Posted on by Hypebot
(Hypebot) — While nowhere near the 2,900% streaming bump the Grammys gave John Baptiste or the 600% bump it delivered Brandi Carlile, Weekend 1 of the Coachella Festival did signifigantly inscreae the stream of select artists

Artists that spiked on Spotify before and after Coachella:

  • Streams of Damon Albarn increased by more than 200% on Sunday following Billie’s performance featuring Damon.
  • Streams of Jamie xx increased by more than 160% on Saturday, ahead of his performance on Sunday.
  • Streams of The Good, The Bad and The Queen” increased by more than 150% on Sunday, after Billie Eilish cited the group as her favorite band during her performance.
    • Nearly half of the group’s streams came from Spotify users age 18-30.
  • Streams of Alec Benjamin increased by nearly 100% on Saturday, ahead of his performance on Sunday.
  • Streams of TOKiMONSTA increased by nearly 100% on Saturday, following her performance on Friday.
  • Streams of Phoebe Bridgers increased by nearly 60% on Saturday, following her performance on Friday night.
  • Streams of Shania Twain increased by nearly 50% on Monday morning, following the artist’s surprise performance with Harry Styles over the weekend.

Tracks that spiked on Spotify before and after Coachella:

  • Streams of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” by Shania Twain increased by nearly 100% on Monday, following her performance with Harry Styles over the weekend.
  • Streams of Payday” by Bando., Isaiah Rashad increased by more than 420% Saturday morning, ahead of Isaiah’s performance.
  • Streams of Freaky Deaky” by Tyga, Doja Cat increased by nearly 200% on Saturday, ahead of her performance on Sunday.
  • Streams of “Kyle (I Found You)” by Fred again.. Increased by nearly 150% on Friday evening, ahead of his performance on Sunday.
  • Streams of “Grow” by Conan Gray increased by more than 130% on Saturday evening, following his performance earlier in the day.
  • Streams of Moth to a Flame” by The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia increased by nearly 100% on Sunday afternoon, ahead of their performance that evening.

*All data is from the U.S.; percentage increases measure streams on the day mentioned compared to that day the previous weekend.

