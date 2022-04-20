Report: A&AP Rocky Detained By Police At LAX In Connection With Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — NBC News is reporting that rapper A&AP Rocky, the stage name of Rakim Mayers in connection with an shooting that took place in November 2021.

Police reportedly nabbed Mayers after he arrived on a private plane from Barbados, where he was on vacation with his romantic partner and fellow performer, Rihanna.

Police in Los Angeles have been investigating Mayers in connection with a shooting that occurred on Nov. 6, which had not previously been reported on by the media.

According to NBC News, the shooting victim told police that Mayers and two other individuals approached him on the street with handgun. The victim further alleges that Mayers shot at him several times and believed that one of the bullets grazed his hand, causing a minor injury.

Mayers’ attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed to NBC that his client had been arrested.

At press time, it is unclear if Mayers has been charged, or what charges he may face.

This isn’t the first brush with the law for Mayers, who previously faced criminal charges in connection with the sale of controlled substances, as well as multiple charges of assault, including in 2019 when he was captured on video, along with his entourage, violently attacking a man on a street in Stockholm.