Tim Glover Named EVP Of A&R At Interscope Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Interscope Geffen A&M announced that veteran label exec Tim Glover has been promoted to the role of Executive Vice President of A&R at Interscope Records.

In his new role, Glover will continue to oversee the label’s relationships with the label’s roster of established artists and emerging talent.

“Tim’s dedication to the artists and partners he works with, his consistency and discipline are perfectly matched with his intuitive knowledge of the current market and his proven ability to recognize talent,” said Nicole Wyskoarko, Executive Vice President/Co-Head of A&R at the company. “We are pleased to offer him this expanded role at the label.”

“Nicole and John Janick’s ongoing support has empowered me to continue to do my best work on behalf of all of the artists and label partners on my roster,” said Glover. “I’m grateful for this expanded opportunity and look forward to continuing my work with these world-class artists and executives.”

Glover joined Interscope in 2014, and his resume also includes numerous roles at Universal Music, including serving both as a college and field marketing rep, and later as Director of Youth Lifestyle Marketing at Island Def Jam Music Group.

He began his career as an intern with Universal Motown in Los Angeles in 2004.

Originally from Philadelphia, Glober attended Howard University in Washington, DC., where he graduated with a degree in business marketing.