Janelle Monáe Reveals They Are Nonbinary

(CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter and actor Janelle Monáe has confirmed that they are nonbinary.

The 36-year-old recording artist revealed the personal detail about herself on a recent episode of Red Table Talk, the talk show starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

“I’m nonbinary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman, solely. I feel all of my energy. I feel like God is so much bigger than the ‘he’ or the ‘she,'” Monáe told the hosts. “And if I am from God, I am everything. I am everything. But I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything that I am. Beyond the binary.”

Monáe did not declare their pronouns, and stated that they are more interested in a person’s energy than their specific gender. Monae also stated that coming at relationships from a nonbinary outlook allowed her to experience those relationships in different ways.

“I feel like that opens you up to fall in love,” Monáe added.

Monáe has previously been candid about their views on sexuality and came out as pansexual in 2018 when she appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.