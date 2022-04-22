Cruïlla Launches An In-House Talent And Touring Agency

(CelebrityAccess) — Spanish festival brand Cruïlla announced the launch of an in-house talent and touring agency, Talent Barcelona.

According to the Spanish music news site APM, the company launches with a team that of professionals, collectively includes more than twenty years of experience in the sector and is led by festival director Jordi Herreruela.

At launch, Talent Barcelona represents artists such as Pau Vallvé, Marc Sarrats, and 31 Fam, and will venture into nonmusical content as well.

In addition, it handles international tours for artists such as Wilco, Fat Freddy’s Drop and Aurora, as well as providing consulting services for festivals, talent buyers, and promoters.

“Made up of professionals with more than twenty years of experience in the sector, Talent Barcelona was born after Cruïlla had established very close relationships with the entire national and international cultural fabric,” Talent Barcelona said in a statement provided to APM. “Talent Barcelona is dedicated to the representation of artists and creators, to the hiring of performances by artists and to the organization of concerts, tours and other shows, as well as the production of live shows.”