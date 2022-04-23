First Ever Planet Pride Festival Announced With Galantis, SG Lewis, and More

BROOKLYN (CelebrityAccess) – Two of New York’s most prominent promoters, Jake Resnicow and Ty Sunderland, have collaborated for the first time to present the first-annual Planet Pride Festival set to take place June 25 at Brooklyn Mirage.

Sunderland and Resnicow unite to bring six of the most prominent LGBTQ+ events to one festival, with Galantis, SG Lewis, LP Giobbi, and Ty Sunderland set to headline. Also scheduled to appear are RuPaul Drag Race’s Aquaria, Gottmik, and Violet Chachki, along with a surprise pop star appearance.

The one-day event will feature three stages and benefits Heritage of Pride and FEMME House, both non-profits fostering opportunities for women and LGBTQ+ individuals in the music industry. It will also feature a mix of musical acts, drag shows, DJ sets, and performance artists.

The Festival will also mark the first-ever hybrid Pride event, taking place live and in the metaverse at MetaPride Land. “Physical restrictions no longer prevent our community from celebrating Pride,” says Resnicow. For more info, see www.MetaPrideLand.com.

Tickets for Planet Pride go on sale Tuesday, April 26.