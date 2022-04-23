Ozzy Osbourne’s Eldest Daughter Aimee Releases New Single as ARO

(CelebrityAccess) – Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s eldest daughter Aimee has shared a new single under the name ARO. Aimee, known frequently as the “elusive” Osbourne, opted out of appearing on her family’s reality show and has kept a low profile, unlike her family members.

The single, an electro-pop ethereal number titled “Against Mine,” is her first music in nearly two years. She released her debut album, Vacare Adamare, in 2020 at the height of the COVID pandemic. Before that, she released a song in 2015 titled “Raining Gold”, followed by “Cocaine Style.” A press release for the new single states that Aimee as ARO “will share more new music this year.”

“This video was very special to make. It was an absolute pleasure and honor to collaborate with some extraordinary, gifted, and truly wonderful artists. It takes many peoples hard work, belief, and passion in order to be able to create and give life to these visions and ideas with you all. This song will always have a special place in my heart, too,” she said on Facebook.

Check out the song and video for “Against Mine” below.