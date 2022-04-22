Olivia Harrison Announces Release of Book Dedicated to George Harrison

(CelebrityAccess) – Two decades are the death of Beatle George Harrison, his widow Olivia Harrison is releasing a book of poems dedicated to him.

Came the Lightening, in which she dedicates twenty poems to her late husband George, marking the twentieth anniversary of his passing. It will be published by Genesis Publications and available for purchase on June 21. The cover reveal took place Thursday morning (April 21) to an audience of millions on social media.

Came the Lightening allows the reader to examine their relationship’s intimacy and emotional connection in a series of poems through Olivia’s eyes. She dives into the phenomenon of losing a partner and the passage of time. The poetry is accompanied by a selection of photographs and mementos curated by Olivia, including some never-before-seen images of herself and George.

As a contributor to the book Concert for George, the revised edition of I Me Mine, and the bestselling book George Harrison: Living in the Material World, Olivia is no stranger to writing beautiful words that have a connection to love. Came To Lightening is her first departure from biographical nonfiction.

The book will be available in hardcover for $35 at all major booksellers. For a special signed limited edition, go to www.genesis-publications.com/oliviaharrison for further details.

“Olivia evokes the most fleeting gestures, and instants plucked from the flow of time and memory and felt through her choice of words and the overall rhythm. She might have done an oral history or a memoir. Instead, she composed a work of poetic autobiography.” —Martin Scorsese

“Here on the shore, twenty years later, my message in a bottle has reached dry land. Words about our life, his death but mostly love and our journey to the end.” —Olivia Harrison