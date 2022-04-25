Live Nation Acquires Philippine Concert Promoter Music Management International

MANILA (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced plans the launch of Live Nation Philippines with the regional office launched through the acquisition one of the island nation’s leading talent and concert promotion companies, Music Management International.

MMI, which launched three decades ago, has been led by Rhiza Pascua, whose collaborations with artists, managers and agents helped to put the Philippines on the global touring map.

In recent years, MMI has brought major tours by artists such as Madonna, Coldplay, U2, Harry Styles, Bruno Mars, Niall Horan, Maroon 5, and The Chainsmokers to the region.

Following MMI’s acquisition, Rhiza Pascua will continue in her leadership role and has been named Managing Director Live Nation Philippines.

“Rhiza is a formidable operator and has put the Philippines firmly on the global touring map. We have a long-standing and successful relationship with MMI, and the launch of Live Nation Philippines is the natural next step in our committed growth in the Asia Pacific region. MMI adds another part to our network and our vision to deliver exceptional live entertainment experiences to music fans and more opportunities for artists to grow their audience across the world,” said Roger Field, President of Live Nation Asia Pacific.

“Over the years, MMI has delivered industry-leading world-class services to attract the biggest and best talent to the Philippines. Through the launch of Live Nation Philippines, the sky’s the limit, and we look forward to bringing even more of the globe’s biggest stars and connecting fans with the artists they love and the magic of live,” added Rhiza Pascua.