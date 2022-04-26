Lil Nas X Announces Touring Debut With the Long Live Montero Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Superstar Lil Nas X announces his global touring debut with the Long Live Montero tour. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will make stops across North America and Europe this fall.

The North American leg of his trek kicks off at Detroit’s Fillmore on Tuesday, September 6, making stops in Chicago, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more before ending at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Sunday, October 23. The European leg of the tour kicks off in Amsterdam on November 8 and wraps on November 17 in Barcelona, Spain.

The tour breaks ground with the first to launch a ticket presale with Cash App. On April 27th and 28th, new and existing Cash App cardholders can unlock the presale and purchase tickets by using the first nine numbers of their cash card on Ticketmaster. The general sale for the North American dates begins Friday, April 29. All European dates go on sale Friday, May 6.

The Long Live Montero tour welcomes fans to Lil Nas X’s world and will serve to celebrate the success of his critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated debut album Montero. The certified Platinum album boasts the 4x Platinum hit song “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow, reaching #1 on Top 40 radio and #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album’s third Platinum single, “That’s What I Want,” recently became Nas’ third straight #1 song on Top 40 radio.