Music, Entertainment, and Event PR Firm, SRO PR Promotes Kelly Walsh to VP and Announces Launch of Phoenix Office

(CelebrityAccess) – Kelly Walsh, Executive and Tour Publicist at Schneider Rondan Organization (SRO PR), has been promoted to Vice President, effective immediately. SRO PR has also revealed the opening of a new Phoenix, AZ office, adding to their offices in Las Vegas, Nashville, and their Los Angeles headquarters. The new office will be mediated by Walsh, who relocated to AZ after a 12-year stint in Los Angeles.

“We feel the promotion of Kelly to Vice President is another important moment in the history of the company,” says Mitch Schneider, SRO PR Founder & Partner. “From the beginning, as an Account Executive and Tour Publicist, she brought a level of expertise in PR, social media, and marketing that was instantly impressive. It is why she has resonated with our artists and the media. Add in her excellent and wide-ranging taste in music—which has enhanced the company’s edge–and you have a really winning combination.”

Walsh moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2009 to pursue a career in the music industry after spending a year in London studying Creative Literature. She held in-house positions with Century Media/Sony and Prosthetic Records. She independently worked with boutique PR and management firms on campaigns for a wide range of artists, including Scale the Summit and Animals as Leaders and events such as Chris Hardwick’s Id10t Music Festival.

She joined SRO PR in 2018 as a National and Tour Publicist and has worked on campaigns for Godsmack, Papa Roach, Hyro the Hero, Ice Nine Kills, and more. She was promoted to Account Executive in 2019. Walsh’s current roster at SRO includes Nothing More, The HU, Osaka Popstar, Velvet Chains, and more.