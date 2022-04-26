Wasserman Music acquires Paradigm's UK live business

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Wasserman Music launched in April 2021 with the acquisition of Paradigm’s North American live music representation business. They have now expanded their global client roster and their European footprint with the completed acquisition of Paradigm UK’s live music representation business.

The addition of Paradigm UK to Wasserman Music reunites the British team with their colleagues in North America. It grows the company’s global reach as it continues to develop its roster of globally-known artists.

UK partners James Whitting, Dave Hallybone, Alex Hardee, and Tom Schroeder have joined the Wasserman managing executive team. The partners founded Coda Agency in 2002 and fully came under the Paradigm name in 2019. With two dozen agents, they represent a renowned roster of artists in pop, electronic, rock, hip-hop, and more for touring and brand partnerships. Ron Burkle‘s Yucaipa was a minority partner in the company.

Wasserman Music is headed by Marty Diamond, Jonathan Levine, Jackie Nalpant, Sam Hunt, Corrie Martin, Lee Anderson, and Matt Rodriguez, who oversee the day-to-day operation. Tom Windish, Joe Rosenberg, and Lori Feldman round out the team with business development, marketing, and operational support.

“I am incredibly proud to reunite Alex, Dave, James, Tom, and their team with the full force of our Wasserman Music group,” said Casey Wasserman, chairman, and CEO of Wasserman. “They not only persevered through a once in a lifetime pandemic but prioritized their clients and partnerships in a way that is consistent with our values and commitment to talent. With this group now under one banner, we now have a truly scalable and serviceable global music practice and look forward to strengthening our platform together.”

London partner Tom Schroeder said: “The pandemic was incredibly testing for the industry. It really made us all look at everything we have achieved and where we were going. What we saw in Wasserman was a company very different from others – dynamic, fast-moving, open, and honest. The commitment from our staff was incredible, and I couldn’t be more proud and determined to continue our journey. Casey and his team are the most ambitious we have ever met, and their reach and vision is inspiring. We have always seen ourselves as the alternative, and that fits better today than ever before.”

Wasserman Music represents nearly 400 artists worldwide, including Baby Keem, Kenny Chesney, SZA, Billie Eilish, Louis Tomlinson, Wet Leg, and Drake, among others. With the UK roster merging into Wasserman Music, the agency now handles international representation outside North America for artists including Bon Iver, Rita Ora, Robyn, PinkPantheress, My Chemical Romance, Lewis Capaldi, Take That, and X Ambassadors, among others. Paradigm will continue its collaboration with Wasserman Music through the shared representation of music clients in film, television, theatre, and publishing.

The addition of a Wasserman Music office in London adds to the agency’s unparalleled network of global connections, operating across more than 30 offices in 14 countries.

McGuireWoods represented Wasserman as US counsel and Clarke Willmott as UK counsel. Venable LLP represented paradigm.