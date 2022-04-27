ASM Global Announces Upgrades For Manchester’s AO Arena

MANCHESTER, UK (CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday, venue management giant ASM Global revealed plans for a comprehensive overhaul of the AO Arena in Manchester.

The plans for the $63 million refurb include state-of-the-art upgrades to the arena’s infrastructure, enhanced venue capacity, and the addition of new guest amenities.

“AO Arena is one of the world’s iconic venues and a much-loved part of Manchester’s rich culture and history. It has been delivering world-class entertainment experiences for over two decades. As we approach our 30th anniversary, this ambitious endeavor will not only reinforce its position as a leading destination for live entertainment but will extend its market leadership for ‘live’ and fan experiences for the next 30 years. We’re proud to be further investing into the heart of Manchester,” said Chris Bray, EVP Europe at ASM Global

“The first phase will enhance and increase our standing floor capacity to share this historic arena with even more of our guests, and we will also be adding new hospitality lounges and investing in delivering an upgraded concourse experience. Our performers will be immersed in an all-new, back-of-house artists’ campus, unparalleled anywhere,” Bray added.

According to ASM Global, the first phase plans include new entrances to the arena, as well as new premium seating and upgrades to the venue’s networking capabilities.

The planned upgrades also include a complete overhaul of the arena’s back of house, including new artist dressing rooms, an upgraded green room with meet-and-greet facilities, upgraded crew catering offerings, and new production areas.

While moving ahead with the renovations, the arena is also ramping up for a busy 2022 season with upcoming shows by Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Diana Ross, Alicia Keys, Swedish House Mafia, Snoop Dogg, George Ezra and more.

“This is a really exciting time for AO Arena. Not only are we able to welcome guests back after a challenging two years with a program packed full of world-class acts and entertainment, now we can reveal the first phase of ASM Global’s plans for the arena’s redevelopment. This will enhance the experience for everyone who sets foot in the venue, including artists, production, crew and our staff who work so hard to make the magic happen right here in Manchester,” said Jen Mitchell, general manager at the AO Arena.