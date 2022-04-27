Foreigner Raises $100,000 For The Ukraine During Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The rock band Foreigner teamed up with the American Red Cross to help raise more than $100,000 dollars to support relief efforts in the war-torn nation of Ukraine during their three-week residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

To help raise the funds, Foreigner donated $5,000 from the proceeds of each residency show during March and April to the American Red Cross Ukrainian relief efforts.

Additionally, the band provided incentives such as guitars signed by members of the bands to fans who supported the cause by donating $1,000 or more to American Red Cross reps who were stationed at the concerts.

According to the band, more than 70 fans contributed to help the band meet their milestone.

“The plight of everyone impacted by this conflict is an international tragedy. While we face our own ongoing struggles here at home, I am thrilled at the opportunity to work with the American Red Cross in doing our part in the relief efforts. Our goal is to offer some solace or small comfort to traumatized people in the region. I could think of nothing more American than a gesture of such brotherly love to those who are feeling so displaced and alone in this world right now,” said Foreigner’s Mick Jones.

The residency, the “The Best Of Foreigner 4 Live,” marked the 40th anniversary of Foreigner’s hit album, “The Best of Foreigner4.” The shows saw Foreigner performing songs from the album, along with fan favorites such as “Cold As Ice” and “Feels Like The First Time.”

For more information on how the Red Cross is helping relief efforts in Ukraine, please visit: https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2022/ukraine-red-cross-delivers-aid-to-families.html