Travis Scott Announced As A Headliner For Miami Race Week Concert

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Travis Scott is set to return to stage for his first official show since the tragic events at his curated Astroworld Festival in Dallas in November where ten people were killed during a crowd surge.

In a booking first noticed by Page Six, Scott is scheduled to take the stage at the Miami nightclub E11EVEN, where he is scheduled to be one of the headlining acts performing during the Miami Grand Prix.

TMZ reported that the concert proved to be a hot ticket and passes for the show are on sale for $150 for women and $250 for males.

While it will be Scott’s first appearance since Astroworld and the litigation that’s currently making its way through the courts in the wake of the festival, he has appeared at other events, including a brief set during an invite-only pre-Academy Awards house party, and during an after party at Coachella last week.