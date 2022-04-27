Ticketmaster Launches In South Africa

CAPE TOWN, SA (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation’s ticketing division, Ticketmaster, announced it has launched a regional office in South Africa with their headquarters located in Cape Town.

The launch of a regional presence for Ticketmaster follows the successful onsale for Justin Bieber’s upcoming Justice World Tour, which, according to the company, was the first major international tour to come to South Africa where all of the tickets were sold online. The sports world in South Africa had a similar moment when the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 became the first all digital ticketed sporting event in the region.

Justin Van Wyk, Chief Executive of South African promoter Big Concerts will continue to serve as Managing Director of Ticketmaster South Africa.

“As a popular stop for the world’s biggest artists and major international sporting events, South Africa is a natural choice for us,” said Mark Yovich, President of Ticketmaster. “Our unparalleled technology and continued investment in innovation will enable our South African team to provide the best ticketing experience to event organizers, venues and fans across the country.”

“Our local team of experts have been living and breathing live events for 20+ years and are ready to bring their industry-wide knowledge coupled with the world’s largest ticket marketplace to clients and fans here. As a country rapidly adopting digital technology, South African fans are sure to embrace Ticketmaster’s industry-leading digital ticketing innovations,” added Justin Van Wyk.