Encanto Sing-Along Concert Announced For The Summer Of 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Disney and Live Nation are teaming up to present Encanto Live: The Sing-Along Film Concert tour which will hit the road in North America this summer.

The movie, which features a soundtrack by Hamilton composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the story of a couple who are forced to flee Colombia with their three children and who settle in a magical house located in the magical realm of Encanto.

As big of a hit as the film turned out to be, the soundtrack, which features music in both English and Spanish, knocked it out of the park with the viral hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” peaking at #1 the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart and becoming Disney’s most successful songs of all time.

For the concert, the film will be shown with accompaniment from a live band, with fans urged to join in the singing.

The Encanto Singalong Tour launches on July 18th at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington, and closes out on August 28th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Chicago.

Tickets for the shows go onsale on Friday, April 29th at 10AM local time.