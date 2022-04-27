Wine Country Amphitheater To A Summer Concert Series

WALLA WALLA Washington (CelebrityAccess) — Knitting Factory Entertainment, CMoore Concerts and W3 Entertainment are teaming up to debut a brand new summer concert series at the Wine Country Amphitheater.

The concert series will feature six shows for its inaugural year, starting on June 8th with a performance by ZZ Top, who will be appearing as part of their Raw Whiskey Tour.

On June 10th, Staind frontman gone country Aaron Lewis who, with some help from his new band, the Stateliners, will bring some country music to the amphitheater.

Country music will continue on June 29th when Chris Isaak will be joined singer, songwriter, actor and bandleader Lyle Lovett and His Large Band who are supporting their latest album “12th of June” which is due this year.

The concert series continues in August and September with scheduled performances by Bonnie Raitt, (August 17th), Maren Morris (August 23), and Jackson Brown (Sept. 20).

Additional shows for July will be announced in the coming weeks.

All of the concerts will take place at the newly opened 5,000-capacity Wine Country Amphitheater, a dedicated live music venue located on the premises of Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Walla Walla.

“I moved to Walla Walla from Seattle to facilitate this project. The community, city management and government have been very helpful and fantastic to work with. This has definitely been a positive private-public collaboration,” said W3’s Scott Daggatt. “We are excited to bring national caliber musical talent here to match our community’s world class wine region. I feel fortunate to have Knitting Factory Entertainment and its affiliate CMoore Concerts as partners. They bring with them some real organizational machinery to support this effort.”

“Wine Country Amphitheater is going to rock Walla Walla this summer. It’s the ideal way to cap off a day of wine tasting. Dancing under the stars on a warm summer night. All within walking distance of our award winning Main Street,” added Walla Walla City Manager Nabiel Shawa.