Oasis Guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs Drops Out Of Knebworth Reunion To Undergo Cancer Treatments
Paul Arthurs, guitarist and founding member of the band Oasis announced he’s backing away from an upcoming reunion of the group while he is treated for cancer.

Arthurs took to social media on Tuesday to break the news to fans, writing: “I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while. I’ve been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a course of treatment soon.”

“I’ll keep you posted how its going. I’m gutted I’m missing gigs with Liam and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you’re going, I’ll see you soon. xxx,” he added.

Arthurs was slated to rejoin Gallagher for several shows this summer, including two dates at Knebworth Park to mark the 25th anniversary of the band’s seminal performances at the Knebworth Festival in 1996.

After the news about Arthurs broke, Liam Gallagher also took to social media to send his former bandmate some good vibes.

