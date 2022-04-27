Tracy Lawrence, John Berry, War Hippies Among The Acts Announced For A Music Memorial To Jeff Carson

(CelebrityAccess) — Tracy Lawrence, John Berry, Halfway to Hazard, and War Hippies have all joined the lineup for a tribute to the late country music star Jeff Carson.

The concert, which is scheduled for the Nashville Palace on May 10th, will also feature performances by Michael Ray, Wade Hayes, Ty Herndon, Lee Greenwood, Ricochet, Craig Campbell, and Rhett Akins, with SiriusXM’s T. Graham Brown, and Danielle Peck serving as hosts.

The concert will help to raise funds for the Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership, paying tribute to the period in the 1990s when Carson served as a law enforcement officer with the Franklin Police Department in Williamson County, Tennessee before returning to music in 2019.

Carson died in March after suffering from a heart attack at age 58.

“The 90s was such a different time for artists making it in Country music. Many of us traveled on the bus together in package tours and really got to know each other and become close friends,” says John Berry. “Jeff was always a ray of sunshine to be around as he was always fun, positive, and ready to make us laugh. This night is going to be really fun as we sing our hits of the 90s and help raise money for Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership.”

For those who cannot make it to the event, but would like to support the cause, an online auction has been set up at carson.givesmart.com and donations can be made in Jeff’s honor at the link or text Carson to 76278.

Funds for the cause will also be raised through an online auction featuring country music memorabilia such as guitars signed by Dolly Parton and Hank Williams Jr., as well as handwritten lyrics from Jeff Carson’s hit “Not On Your Love.”