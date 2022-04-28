Jackie Winkler Promoted to Vice President, A&R at Island Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Jackie Winkler has been promoted to Vice President, A&R, at Island Records. Winkler will be based in Los Angeles and report directly to Imran Majid and Justin Eshak, Co-CEOs.

Winkler began her career as an intern at Warner Records. She was hired as an A&R manager in 2011, with her first signing being Grammy-winning artist Andra Day. She joined Island in 2015 as A&R Director. Winkler played a significant role in the signing of Lauren Spencer-Smith and works closely with Demi Lovato and Sabrina Carpenter, plus more.

In February, Island promoted Sharon Timure to Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing, and Jhared “Jae” Brown was named Vice President, A&R. Mike Alexander was appointed General Manager of Island Records in January.

Per a press release, Winkler said: “It’s a privilege to have spent most of my career at a label as legendary as Island Records. I have been incredibly fortunate to grow with such extraordinary artists and feel immense gratitude for that. It is a true honor to work alongside some of the best leaders in the industry, and I thank Imran and Justin for giving me the opportunity and freedom to continue making noise and cultivating new talent in this elevated position.”