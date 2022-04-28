Spotify Promotes Safiya Lambie-Knight as Head of Music for Ireland and the UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Safiya Lambie-Knight is being promoted to Head of Music for Ireland and the UK from her previous position as Lead, Artist & Label Partnerships, UK and IE. She succeeds Sulinna Ong, who was promoted to Spotify’s Global Head of Editorial.

Lambie-Knight joined Spotify in 2019. Her promotion was announced via LinkedIn by Tom Connaughton, Managing Director, UK and Ireland at Spotify.

Lambie-Knight played an integral role in the launch of RADAR globally with acts such as Young T & Bugsey and Central Cee; and Carnival Sounds, which took Notting Hill Carnival digital for the very first time in its history.

Said Connaughton: “She is a key figure across the UK music industry, having helped propel the likes of the Girls I Rate movement, which aims to achieve equality for young women in music. She also closed 2020 by being added to Music Week’s Women In Music “Roll of Honor” list, which celebrates influential women in the music business.”