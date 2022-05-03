   JOIN LOGIN

Australian Music Producer, Craig Porteils - Who Worked With Cher, Billy Idol and More - Passes Away After Cancer Battle
Craig Porteils (Image: GuFundMe)
Australian Music Producer, Craig Porteils – Who Worked With Cher, Billy Idol and More – Passes Away After Cancer Battle

SYDNEY, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – Australian music producer, audio mixer songwriter, guitarist, and composer Craig Porteils passed away Saturday (April 30) after battling cancer.

Porteils, who was based in Sydney, collaborated with the likes of international stars such as CherBilly Idol, Guns N’ Roses,  and more throughout his career.

Porteils began his career as a guitarist but found he enjoyed time behind the scenes. He lived in the United States between 1989 and 1996, working on the likes of Guns N Roses’ Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door, Billy Idol’s Rock The Cradle Of Love, Cher’s If I Could Turn Back TimeFleetwood Mac’s Behind The MaskOzzy Osbourne’s No More Tears and more.

He also recorded film scores for Parenthood (Steve Martin), Frankie & Johnny (Al Pacino), and Cry-Baby (Johnny Depp) before returning to Australia in 1996. Once back to the land down under, he produced multiple albums for Adam Brand and Diesel, as well as working with Darren HayesMiami HorrorGuy Sebastian, and more.

Last month, a GoFundMe was set up, raising funds for medical expenses. On Saturday, Porteils’ family confirmed his passing via social media.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness, that we inform you that our darling brother, Craig passed away peacefully today. He was loved by all who knew him for his kindness, compassion, and love of life. He was the best. We are so thankful for your generosity. Craig was truly grateful for your contribution(s).” reads a statement on the GoFundMe.

“The funds raised will be used for outstanding medical expenses and the funeral costs. Craig was self-employed and preferred to not plan ahead. We adore you Craig and will miss you every minute of every day. You will always be on our hearts. Continue making heavenly music.”

At time of publication, $23,078 AUD has been raised of a $50,000 goal.

