Two Teens Arrested in Mississippi Mudbug Festival Shooting That Left One Dead and Several Injured

JACKSON, MS (CelebrityAccess) – The rounds of gunfire lit up the festival fairway Saturday night (April 30) at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival, held at the State Fairgrounds. The festival began Wednesday and had been scheduled to run until Sunday. The festival features live music entertainment, eating contests, children’s activities, and amusement rides. Headlining the festival Saturday night was legendary rock band Blue Oyster Cult, best known for classic hits like “(Don’t Fear) the Reaper” and “Burnin’ For You.” American Idol contestant Hannah Everhart, Bobby Rush, and Shake the Bucket also performed over the week.

Law enforcement was already working the event and responded when the sounds of gunfire began around 10 pm EST.

One person died, and five others were injured in the shooting. Reports from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) state that the person who died was one of the shooters and was shot by an officer after an “exchange of gunfire between 2 or 3 individuals in and around a vehicle” Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said to CNN. “We believe the deceased individual was actively involved in the incident that was reported regarding the gunfire and regarding the several shots that were fired.”

“At this time, we do not know the motive or exactly what happened,” Jones said, noting the investigation is ongoing.

“We will find out exactly what happened. We will find out who’s all involved, and they should be held accountable and responsible for this very reckless incident,” Jones said. (Warning: Sensitive Video of Active Shooters Below)

Two teens were arrested Monday (May 2) for the shooting and face multiple aggravated assault charges. Calvin Berry, 15, and Leedrick Trim, 16, were booked at the Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center. Both boys will be charged as adults.

Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while Trim is charged with three counts of the same. According to WTOK, Berry has a long rap sheet, even at the tender age of 15, including armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, and carjacking.

The festival’s final day was canceled as authorities worked on sorting through the commotion. The festival was in its 2nd year and was presented by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.