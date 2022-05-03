Dave Bayley of Glass Animals Signs Exclusive UMPG Global Publishing Agreement

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), a global music publisher, has announced the signing of Dave Bayley of the Grammy-nominated band Glass Animals to an exclusive, international publishing agreement.

Bayley said: “There’s so much I want to learn and so much music I want to make in so many different areas – from Glass Animals records, to pop songwriting, to experimental sound design, to scoring. When it came time to re-sign my publishing, there were so many wonderful people, ideas, and opportunities around that I began to feel a bit lost. Still, UMPG and the incredible team of people there had drawn a long and clear path for me through those ideas… it just felt like a journey I wanted to take. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

Number 8 on Billboard’s Top 100 songwriters of 2021, Bayley is the lead singer and songwriter for the critically acclaimed Glass Animals. The band’s album Dreamland (2020) became their highest-charting album yet. With more than 1.5 billion global streams, the album reached No. 2 in the UK and US top ten. The group’s latest single, “I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance),” has earned more than 30 million global streams.

Glass Animals’ manager Amy Morgan of September Management said: “The next chapter for Dave is going to be a really important one. There is so much to explore for him both as an artist and as a writer/producer and I’m really looking forward to working with Jody, Mike, and the team at UMPG to help develop all these strands of his career.”

Recently, Glass Animals were nominated for the 2022 Grammy Awards’ Best New Artist and BRIT Awards for Song of the Year (Heat Waves) and Best Rock/Alternative Act. Glass Animals took over the world with RIAA Triple Platinum hit “Heat Waves,” solely written and produced by Bayley.

Currently, on their Dreamland Tour, Glass Animals have sold more than 250,000 tickets in the US across 2021 and 2022 and have played at major events, including Firefly Music Festival, Life Is Beautiful Festival, and Outside Lands.