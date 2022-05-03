Country Music Icon Vince Gill Announces Ryman Auditorium Residency for Venue’s 130th Anniversary, With Special Guest Wendy Moten

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The historic and storied Ryman Auditorium has announced a four-night residency featuring Grammy Award-winning Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill with special guest Wendy Moten.

The residency will help the Ryman celebrate 130 years of its legacy. Gill’s Ryman residency will be his first solo performance since back-to-back shows and sold-out shows in 2007.

Already familiar with the Ryman stage as Gill and his wife Amy Grant hold their annual Christmas at the Ryman shows, this residency adds to the Ryman’s 130th-anniversary celebration. The historic venue will mark this milestone with more concerts and residencies than ever before. Gill joins the growing list of 2022 Ryman Residencies, including Dwight Yoakam (Jan. 19-21); Tedeschi Trucks Band (Feb. 22-23, 25-26); Billy Strings, who kicks off his residency (May 6-8); and more residencies TBA.

“Of all the great concert halls in America and throughout the world, the Ryman is my favorite. I knew it was a unique venue the first time I set foot on the stage over 30 years ago. It was just me and an acoustic guitar, and to this day, that moment was like nothing I’ve ever experienced.” – Vince Gill.

Gill’s residency dates are August 4-7, with tickets on sale Friday, May 6th.