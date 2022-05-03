Michael Fabiani Promoted to SVP of Communications at MTV Entertainment

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Michael Fabiani has been promoted to Senior VP of Communications at MTV Entertainment, the network announced Friday (April 29). Fabiani oversees RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Challenge, and The Real World: Homecoming.

“Whether it’s driving the cultural conversation around ‘Drag Race,’ building on the enormous success of ‘Jersey Shore’ or leading breakthrough Emmy campaigns which have helped bring our brands to new heights, Michael has done an extraordinary job spearheading these press efforts,” said Liza Burnett Fefferman, EVP and head of communications at Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “His passion for our content, deep media ties and team-first mentality is a testament to his strong work ethic, and I can’t wait to see him continue to flourish.”

Fabiani previously served as vice president of communications. He has also been instrumental in securing monumental wins and nominations for the group, with RuPaul’s Drag Race being one of the most awarded reality series.

Before joining MTV in 2011 as a senior publicist, Fabiani served as a publicist at FOX, where he worked on hits such as American Idol, Glee, and The X Factor.