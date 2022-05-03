Harry Styles Announces ‘One Night Only in New York’ for Harry’s House Album Release

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Globally beloved singer/songwriter Harry Styles has announced his special One Night Only in New York coming to UBS Arena at Belmont Park on May 20th. The special one-off show will celebrate his new album release, Harry’s House, to be released and available everywhere on the same day. The special show will see Styles performing songs from the album for the first time.

All tickets will be available for $25.00, including taxes and fees. They’re being offered through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which is said to make purchasing tickets fairer by keeping bots out of the ticket buying process. You can register and get verified at www.ticketmaster.com.

American Express Card Members can unlock access to the tickets by registering for American Express Early Access. Registration begins Monday, May 2nd at 5 pm ET through Tuesday, May 3rd at 7 pm ET. Verified Card Members selected for the presale can purchase tickets on Thursday, May 5th, 9 – 11 am ET.

He recently released his record-setting No. 1 new single “As It Was,” the first taste from his upcoming third album, to critical acclaim worldwide. His self-titled debut solo album became one of the world’s top-ten best-selling albums of the year and had the biggest first week of sales by a male artist in history. His second album, Fine Line, topped the Billboard 200 when released, making it the second US No. 1 album, providing the biggest sales week for a solo UK male artist.

He kicks off his worldwide “Love on Tour” trek on June 11 in Glasgow and is fresh off a Coachella headlining performance where he pulled country music icon Shania Twain, on stage during his set.