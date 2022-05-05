Joan Jett Talks Back to Ted Nugent: “He Has to Be Ted Nugent, So That’s Punishment Enough”

(CelebrityAccess) – Conservative blowhard pants shitter – Ted Nugent got some clap-back from rocker Joan Jett, and rightly so. Nugent, known for taking his opinions to social media, his dog, YouTube, trees in his backyard, or whoever will give him 5 minutes of attention – went on yet another tirade in December 2021 due to a ten-year-old list published by Rolling Stone, that apparently, Nugent had just come across.

He took to his YouTube account to deliver a rant about Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 greatest guitarists (Published by David Fricke in December 2010). What prompted Nugent to speak from the idiot side of his brain this time – Well, that Joan Jett was included at #87 and Nugent … well, wasn’t.

On the YouTube video, he says, “So I just mentioned some killer, monster guitar players, huh? Some of the best that ever lived. When you see the Rolling Stone magazine list of greatest guitar players, they list Joan Jett but not Tommy Shaw (Styx)? How do you do that? You do that by lying. The same way you get Grandmaster Flash in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. You do that by lying. You have to be a liar.”

Nugent wasn’t entirely done as the Blackhearts singer and guitarist inclusion pained him. He went on about it but was sure to state it wasn’t because she’s a lesbian.

“You have to have shit for brains, and you have to be a soulless, soulless prick to put Joan Jett … I love Joan. Some of my greatest memories include lesbians. I love the lesbians; it’s a cocktail of wonderment – put another diamond in the jukebox, baby.” He added: ”

By the way, if Grandmaster Flash is in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and Joan Jett is on the list of top 100 guitar players, then I’m Caitlyn Jenner’s boy toy.”

In an interview with NME this week about her first-ever acoustic album, Jett was asked about Nugent’s comments regarding her name being on the decade-old list, and her response was wonderfully epic.

While shrugging her shoulders and probably looking around for a f*ck to give, she says, “Neither should he … is that his implication? That he should be on the list instead of me? Well, that’s just typical – it’s what I’ve dealt with my whole life, being written off.”

Nugent told the High Times, published in 1977, where he spoke of trying to get a “4-F” status (unfit for service) on his record after receiving his draft notice to avoid serving his country. He told them, “I stopped eating any food with nutritional value. Then a week before, I stopped going to the bathroom. I did it in my pants. Poop, piss the whole shot. My pants got crusted up.”

Jett, who has never been one to be put in a corner, referenced the story.

“Ted Nugent has to live with being Ted Nugent. He has to be in that body, so that’s punishment enough. He’s not a tough guy. He plays a tough guy, that is, the guy who sh*t his pants – literally – so he didn’t have to go into the Army. So this is the tough guy running around America, stirring things up against each other.”

MIC DROP.

Jett, who grew up when rock and roll was still off-limits to a girl, is touring the world on the Motley Crue / Def Leppard, Poison stadium tour while Nugent is frantically searching for his Dictionary/Thesaurus combo in an attempt to articulate a response.