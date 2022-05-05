Ghanaian Superstar Reggae Artist Stonebwoy Signs Global Def Jam Deal With Universal

(CelebrityAccess) – Ghanaian Afropop, reggae artist Stonebwoy has signed a global deal with Universal Music Group (UMG) label divisions Def Jam Recordings, 0207 Def Jam, and Def Jam Africa.

Def Jam Africa, launched in 2020, will represent his music across Africa, while Def Jam Recordings will become his label home in the US.

0207 Def Jam, the Universal Music UK label, named Ghanaian twin brothers Alec and Alex Boateng as Co-Presidents in 2020, will support Stonebwoy in the UK.

Stonebwoy is an award-winning African artist and is one of Ghana’s most pertinent stars, says UMG.

He released his new single, Therapy, on May 3 via Def Jam Recordings, 0207 Def Jam, and Def Jam Africa. The single is the first release for his newly signed record deal with Def Jam.

Therapy comes off the back of four albums, several hit records, movie roles, and humanitarian work as part of the Livingston Foundation, which works to improve Ghanaian communities through education and disability justice.

“This is great music from a special artist who needs to be heard everywhere.” Alec & Alex Boateng said: “Stonebwoy is one of the great Ghanaian-based modern music artists and ambassadors.”

Stonebwoy’s signing is UMG and Def Jam’s latest move to expand its reach outside of the US.