Jam Cruise Reveals 2023 Musical Lineup With Umphrey’s McGee, Oteil & Friends, and More

(CelebrityAccess) – The 19th annual Jam Cruise has announced its 2023 lineup, including Umphrey’s McGee, The Fearless Flyers, Oteil & Friends, Galactic, Lettuce, Andy Frasco & The U.N., and many more.

Jam Cruise 19 sets sail aboard the MSC Divina from Miami on February 6, 2023. Along with six days of performances, Masters Camp at Sea workshops will be given by some of the most known names in live music. The cruise stops are Puerto Plata and the Dominican before hitting the private Ocean Cay island in the Bahamas. The ship returns to the Miami port on February 12th.

Cabin selection and booking begin Monday, May 9, with public on-sale beginning May 12. The Masters Camp at Sea tickets will be available for an additional cost for fans who wish to participate in the learning workshops with Robert Randolph, John Medeski, Peter Levin, and more while onboard.

Positive Legacy will once again partner with the Jam Cruise to reduce the carbon footprint of traveling and support the local communities the Jam Cruise will hit on their journey.