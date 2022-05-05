Def Leppard Scheduled to Perform Intimate Whisky a Go-Go Show for SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – SiriusXM announced today that legendary British rock band, Def Leppard, will play a special invitation-only concert in Los Angeles at the Whiskey a Go-Go for SiriusXM listeners. The intimate show, part of SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series, will occur on Thursday, May 26. Def Leppard’s next album Diamond Star Halos, will be released Friday, May 27.

On June 16, Def Leppard is set to kick off “The Stadium Tour” with Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett, which will hit 36 major cities across North America. Before the tour, the Los Angeles show will be the first-time fans can see the band perform songs live from their newest album release. The performance will play on SiriusXM’s Def Leppard radio on Friday, May 27. The station will launch on Friday, May 27, and run through Saturday, June 25, on the SXM App.

Def Leppard Radio will delve into the band’s 40-year music career, providing insight behind their greatest hits and new album. In addition, Def Leppard Radio will spotlight other artists performing on their stadium tour and artists who influenced Def Leppard, including David Bowie, Queen, T. Rex, Mott The Hoople, and more.

SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series, launched in 2021, features performances with artists spanning music genres and styles and comedy and is held in small iconic venues. The series has hosted Alicia Keys, Avril Lavigne, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Dave Matthews, Ed Sheeran, and many more.