The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Jeff “Skunk” Baxter

Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos
The first half is all about Ukraine/Russia/defense and the second half is all about Skunk’s musical career. You may or may not know that Skunk has worked with the defense department for decades. As for his musical endeavors…hear the inside story on Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers and more!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/jeff-skunk-baxter-96487843/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jeff-skunk-baxter/id1316200737?i=1000559688213

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3EEvxkH9fQJSxWVhRBcrl6?si=OaRZRcwHT3eO5LRED7dFtw

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/62f407b7-ed6e-4b29-a00c-605edc451667/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-jeff-skunk-baxter

https://listen.stitcher.com/yvap/?af_dp=stitcher://episode/202931650&af_web_dp=https://www.stitcher.com/episode/202931650

