Snowcrash Partners with Sony Music and Universal Music Group For New NFT Platform

(CelebrityAccess) – Snowcrash has announced the launch of its NFT trading platform, formed alongside Sony Music Entertainment (SME) and Universal Music Group (UMG), that will bring together technology, the creative arts, and innovation. NFTs for musical icons Bob Dylan and Miles Davis and artist Vavara are scheduled for release later this year, with other projects and partnerships announced in the coming months.

Snowcrash works with intellectual property holders, brands, and artists to create collections, including primary drops, limited editions, streaming rights, and digital goods, using the eco-friendly Solana platform. Snowcrash was created and founded by filmmaker Jesse Dylan, Entertainment Executive and President of the Bob Dylan Music Company Jeff Rosen, and Dr. Walter De Brouwer, a pioneer in decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Dylan and De Brouwer crossed paths at a TED Talk many years ago. De Brouwer explains, “With Snowcrash, we have found a perfect opportunity where the entertainment community, Silicon Valley and Wall Street all come together to create opportunities for artists and organizations impacting the world today. We have also launched the platform on the Solana blockchain, which is a much better choice for the environment.”

Dennis Kooker, President, Global Digital Business, Sony Music Entertainment, said, “Snowcrash is a promising new NFT marketplace with strong leadership connections to the music community. We are pleased to be partnering with them to identify and develop a range of opportunities for our recording artists with a focus on delivering accessible, user-friendly experiences for both creators and fans.”